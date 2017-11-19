UPDATED: Power Outages Reported in Marshall and Ohio Counties

UPDATE: 4:00 p.m.

AEP is reporting nine active outages with 133 customers affected in Marshall and Ohio Counties.

Crews are working to restore those outages.

High winds along with rain swept across Appalachian Power’s West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee service areas Friday and Saturday night, causing power outages for customers across a widespread area.

There are currently 600 customers without power in Ohio and Marshall Counties.

Most of it was caused by trees and tree branches falling into power lines and other power equipment.

Winds will continue to be a problem today and could result in additional customer outages.

Crews are assessing damage this morning, and resources are moving from Virginia into West Virginia to assist in restoration work, and both company and contract crews are responding to outages today.

The company is still assessing outages, but expects that a majority of customers will have service restored by tonight, and all customers should have power by tomorrow evening.