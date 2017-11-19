The Latest: Bruno Mars wins 7 at American Music Awards



Bruno Mars wasn't at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, but he was the big winner with seven awards, including entertainer of the year. Mars also won video of the year and favorite male artist, pop/rock, and favorite album, pop/rock.



"I wish I could be partying with y'all," said Mars, who appeared in a video.



Also picking up multiple awards were Keith Urban, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

The performers at the 2017 American Music Awards were evenly split between men and women, but the nominees? Not so much.

In categories like artist of the year and favorite pop/rock album, where men and women compete, no female acts were in contention.

Other categories where male acts dominate include tour and video of the year, among others.

Halsey was the only female nominated for favorite pop/rock song and collaboration of the year.

Julia Michaels was the only woman up for new artist of the year.

Sunday's AMAs are a reflection of the year in pop music. No woman hit the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart in 2017 until Taylor Swift and Cardi B did so in September.

