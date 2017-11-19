Boy Scout Troop Celebrating 100 Years

In November of 1917, Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church chartered Boy Scout Troop #6, and since then, there have been countless Boy Scouts and more than 100 Eagle Scouts in this troop.

Three generations have been members: grandfathers, fathers, and sons.

There is a lot to celebrate after 100 years of existence, so the church that founded this century-old Boy Scout troop honored the scouts in Sunday's church service and hosted a celebratory luncheon.

"This troop was here before anybody who is currently involved with this church was even born. It's kind of amazing to that an organization has been in one place that long," said Scoutmaster Chris Lee.

You might think the Boy Scouts is all about learning how to build a campfire or pitch a tent, but the scouts and leaders say there is so much more to it than that.

It is a brotherhood. It is hard work. It teaches you some of life's most important lessons.

"We learn a lot of outdoor skills and a lot of useful things like that, but most importantly, it just teaches you to be a good person and do the right thing," said Lee Cartwright.

"It teaches them leadership skills. It teaches them self-reliance. It teaches them community service. I think all three of those things are really important," said Chris Lee.

Through the years, the Boy Scouts of Troop #6 have dedicated thousands of hours of community service, often doing so without recognition.

The scouts say the work can be challenging, but it is worth it.

At Vance Memorial, they are hoping for another 100 years and that a few more generations will also learn the value of working hard and giving back.