Bike Wheeling Hosts First Ever "Cranksgiving"

Despite the cold weather, local bicyclists hit the streets and the grocery aisles Sunday for a good cause.

Bike Wheeling hosted its first "Cranksgiving," which is a national event happening in 100 U.S. cities.

Participants ride to different grocery stores around town and buy specific canned food or dry goods for points.

The food is then donated to the Greater Wheeling Soup Kitchen.

"The idea behind it is that we would be giving back into our community. "Cranksgiving," it's a silly name for bicycles and Thanksgiving, but the goal is that we would give back. We're hoping that as folks come out today, well be able to give back," said Jim Adams.

About a dozen people participated in this first-time event.

Bike Wheeling plans to host "Cranksgiving" every year with hopes that more and more people will join in.

You can find more information on the nationwide organization at Cranksgiving.org.