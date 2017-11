Hunters are gearing up for the first day of deer gun season in West Virginia.

Thousands of people will head out during the two-week hunting season beginning Monday.

Recently, the West Virginia DNR transitioned to online and by-phone game checking as an easier way to make sure the game is legal.

It is estimated that deer hunters spend an estimated $230 million in West Virginia.

Hunters can can check game by phone at 844-WV-CHECK or go online to WVHunt.com.