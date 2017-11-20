Massive Fire Near Moundsville Penitentiary Under Investigation

UPDATE:

Crews responded to a massive fire near the old penitentiary in Moundsville early Monday morning.

According to officials on scene, the fire occurred at the old Public Works building directly behind the West Virginia State Penitentiary. The building is reportedly not in use today.

Moundsville Volunteer Fire Chief Danny Holmes said there were heavy flames shooting out of the middle of the building.

RIGHT NOW: This is the old Public Works building directly behind the West Virginia State Penitentiary. This is not in use today @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/ivXs5xBAvJ — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) November 20, 2017

Chief Holmes said they were able to get an aerial truck above the flames that helped knock it out quickly before the blaze could have spread to the penitentiary or homes nearby.

"We got here we had heavy flames shooting out of the middle of it. It's been condemned for awhile, the floors are all caved in inside. The roofing was an old rubber roofing it fell down on the second floor and we're just trying to get in there and get the hot spots out in between there," said Chief Holmes.

Moundsville Fire, Moundsville Volunteers, Glen Dale Volunteers, and Limestone Volunteers were on the scene.

No one was injured during the fire. This case remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL:

We are following a breaking news story out of Marshall County this morning where crews are responding to a fire near the old penitentiary in Moundsville.

According to officials on scene, this happened at the old Public Works building directly behind the West Virginia State Penitentiary. That building is reportedly not in use today.

As of 3:00 a.m. Monday, the fire is under control and crews on scene monitoring for hot spots.

There are no injuries to report and no word on what started the fire. There is no damage to the penitentiary.

The fire is under investigation.

We will have full report from the scene on 7News this Morning at 5 a.m.