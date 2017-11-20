Manhunt continues in deadly shooting of police officer

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) - The manhunt for a suspect and a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a rookie police officer in Pennsylvania is into its fourth day.

Pennsylvania state police have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt. He's accused of killing New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw during a traffic stop Friday night. Holt faces charges of murder and murder of a police officer.

Authorities say the 25-year-old rookie was shot in the chest while chasing Holt on foot.

Authorities are also trying to find Lisa Harrington as a person of interest. It's not clear how she's connected to the case.

Shaw had served as a part-time officer in three other towns before joining the New Kensington force full time in June.

New Kensington is about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.