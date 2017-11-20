Two In Connection With Shooting Death of Joshua Gorayeb Seen In Court

Docket day in Judge Frank Fregiato's court and two of the four arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Gorayeb making an appearance.

Diane Kuri's sentencing set for today was moved after the prosecution requested more time to gather information.

Thomas Grubba made an appearance, Judge Fregiato moved him from the Belmont County Jail to the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Moritz Forensic Unit for rehabilitation until he is fit to stand trial.

Kuri's sentencing is now set for November 29th at Noon.