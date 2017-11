CBS Announces TV Schedule For Holiday Specials

It's time to get into the holiday spirit and one of the best ways to get into the spirit of things is by watching some seasonal classics!

CBS has released its holiday TV special schedule, which includes favorites like “Frosty The Snowman” and “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Check out the entire schedule below.

Friday, November 24, 2017

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

8:00-8:30pm

FROSTY RETURNS

8:30-9:00pm

Saturday, November 25, 2017

ROBBIE THE REINDEER: HOOVES OF FIRE

8:00-8:30pm

ROBBIE THE REINDEER: LEGEND OF THE LOST TRIBE

8:30-9:00pm

THE STORY OF SANTA CLAUS

9:00-10:00pm



Tuesday, November 28, 2017

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER

8:00-9:00pm



Saturday, December 9, 2017

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER

8:00-9:00pm

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

9:00-9:30pm

FROSTY RETURNS

9:30-10:00pm

Friday, December 22, 2017

I LOVE LUCY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

8:00-9:00pm

THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW – NOW IN LIVING COLOR!

9:00-10:00pm

Friday, December 27, 2017

A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

8:00-9:00pm