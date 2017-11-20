Ziegenfelder's Offering Part-Time, Flexible Work Opportunities

The Ziegenfelder Company in Wheeling is not just making thousands of delicious popsicles, they're changing lives.

Officials said it's all thanks to their compassionate hiring initiative.

Ziegenfelder's has received national recognition for this program, which helps people get back on their feet and take advantage of their second chance.

Now, the company is taking this program one step further, by offering part-time, flexible work opportunities for community members needing a job.

"We have recently realized that, in our tapestry of employees, we need to be more adaptable to their work schedule and give them flexibility. So, right now we're looking for folks that want to work, who want to come to work, and if it's on a part-time basis, then we'll work with you to figure that out," said Leslie Waechter, Director of Human Relations.

Officials said the part-time jobs are not just for the holidays, but will continue.

The company is also holding a job fair on Saturday, December 2nd from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the plant.

Make sure to stop by and apply.