Officials Believe The Fight Against Drugs Starts With The Community

As you look across the nation, the drug epidemic affects thousands of families, many here in the Tri-State area.

But how can people help?

We already know dozens of hospitals are trying to change how doctors prescribe drugs, while other communities are providing addiction treatment.

But now, officials believe it needs to be taken to the community level.

That means getting clergymen, little league coaches, PTA officials and others involved.

Why?

Officials believe these people will make the biggest impact since they see it first-hand.

"A lot of different folks have to be part of this and not just leave it to a few groups or agencies and think 'They'll do it all. We don't need to worry, they'll take care of it.' I think not. I think in America, we need to get back to the idea of a community effort, everybody pitching in," said Sam Quinones, author of Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic.



Officials said it's also important for community members to get involved to help keep up morale.

Meetings like this, many believe, is the first step in battling the drug epidemic.