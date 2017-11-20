Authorities Work to Discover the Cause of Former Prison Fire - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Authorities Work to Discover the Cause of Former Prison Fire

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. -

Authorities are urging people to stay away from a building near the former West Virginia Penitentiary due to safety concerns, following a Monday morning fire.

The early morning fire caused the roof and some walls in the penitentiary's old maintenance building to collapse.

Fire officials said the building is very unstable and crews are still investigating what caused the blaze.

