Authorities Work to Discover the Cause of Former Prison Fire

Authorities are urging people to stay away from a building near the former West Virginia Penitentiary due to safety concerns, following a Monday morning fire.



Related Story: Massive Fire Near Moundsville Penitentiary Under Investigation

The early morning fire caused the roof and some walls in the penitentiary's old maintenance building to collapse.

Fire officials said the building is very unstable and crews are still investigating what caused the blaze.

Stay with 7News for updates.