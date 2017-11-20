Ohio Valley Christian Soldiers Donate $55K to Local Charities

The Ohio Valley Christian Soldiers handed out more than $55,000 in donations Monday to local organizations, from The Salvation Army to Wheeling Health Right to the House of Carpenter.

They hold multiple fundraisers throughout the year to make these donations possible, keeping none of the money for themselves, and they say they are more than happy to do it.

"Let me tell you something, this is the best day of my year every single year," said member and Belmont County Common Pleas Judge Frank Fregiato.

Many of the organizations benefit local children like A Special Wish Foundation.

Executive Director Alicia Freeman says the money will allow them to grant more wishes to sick children.

"We appreciate all of the support that the entire community gives to A Special Wish Foundation. We have done quite a bit in the past few months, and the community has rallied around us and this is just another great example of how great our community is," said Freeman.

Other organizations work to improve the health and wellness of the Ohio Valley like Wheeling Health Right.

50 percent of its budget comes from fundraisers and donations.

"It means a tremendous amount to us. We provide services to 21,000 in the upper Ohio Valley, so we really really appreciate this funding and the opportunity to continue to provide the services that we do," said Executive Director Kathie Brown.

All 31 recipient organizations say they appreciate the Ohio Valley Christian Soldiers giving to them at a time when they are increasing what they give to the community.