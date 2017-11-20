Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack Donates 400 Turkeys

Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack is helping local families enjoy a holiday meal by donating nearly 400 turkeys to local charitable organizations.

Monday morning, the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley, Wheeling Health Right, and Catholic Charities brought in their trucks to pick up the donation.

Those organizations will provide hot meals for the Thanksgiving Holiday and throughout the holiday season.

"A simple Thanksgiving dinner that somebody like myself or some of the viewers would take for granted, some folks can't afford that. Without these partnerships and places like Catholic Charities, they wouldn't have that special Thanksgiving dinner, that chance to share with their families," said Diana Bell, Center Coordinator with Catholic Charities.

The donation also allows the organizations to spend money on other community needs as opposed to purchasing the turkeys themselves.

Wheeling Island also donated a frozen turkey to each Wheeling Fire Department station to thank those that will be working on the holiday.