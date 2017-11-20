'Tis the Season for Holiday Travel

We're only a few days away from Thanksgiving, and that means holiday travel is in full swing.

This is one of the busiest holiday travel times of the entire year. This year, more than 51 million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles to celebrate the holiday, according to AAA.

AAA also predicts this will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in the last decade.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant James Faunda said, "With that prediction in mind and with any holiday where there's going to be a lot of travel across the state of Ohio, the highway patrol schedules additional troopers to be out on the roadways."

The day before Thanksgiving is also one of the highest OVI arrest nights of the year. The Patrol urges everyone to have a designated driver if they plan on drinking alcohol.