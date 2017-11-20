Helping Children have a Merry Christmas - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Helping Children have a Merry Christmas

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. -

One local restaurant is working to make the holidays happy for area children and you can help. 

Texas Roadhouse at the Highlands will host a tip a cop day on Tuesday. Several local law enforcement officers will be on hand collecting money for a "Shop with a Cop event" that will be held at a later date. 

Then on December 16, they will be teaming up with local officers again, but this time for a "Stuff the Cruiser Day". People are encouraged to bring toy and games that will be placed in a cruiser then donated to area families. 

Both events will benefit underprivileged children, "We encourage everyone to come out and support. So all of the kids in the area can have a better Christmas. It's just a really good thing for the community to get involved in," said Amy Lawson with Texas Roadhouse.

