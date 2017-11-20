Local Man Recalls Growing up with Charles Manson in Marshall County

Notorious killer Charles Manson died Sunday night at the age of 83.

The cult leader is the mastermind behind 7 deaths in California including that of actress Sharon Tate, but did you know he has ties to the Ohio Valley?

Manson wasn't always the leering, angry personification of evil. As a child growing up in McMechen, he was a quiet little boy, whose aunt raised him and always took him to the Nazarene Church.

7News tracked down an Ohio Valley man who grew up with Charles Manson, back when everyone called him "Chuck."

"He'd come to our house in McMechen, 50 Logan Street, my mother would feed him, and he'd read funny books, stuff like that, He'd come and go. He was like a loner," said Bob Rodgers who grew up with Manson in McMechen.

As a young man, Chuck Manson didn't even drink beer, "No, he drank Dad's Root Beer!" Rodgers said. Rodgers remembers him as clean and well groomed, "A flat top, clean cut, pegged pants, patent leather shoes with dimes in 'em." Even as a young adult, Manson was meticulous, "He'd change his T-Shirt 3, 4, 5 times a day," said Rodgers.

He always carried his cigarettes, "He did Lucky Strikes and he'd wear a white T-shirt and he'd fold 'em up on his shoulder. That's how he walked around with a white T-Shirt on."

Rodgers said Manson was always smart and talented, able to fix anything from a toaster to a car, "He'd fix a guitar, he'd tune a guitar, he could play a guitar."

When Rodgers' aunt and uncle moved to California, Manson rode with them, even staying with them for a while. In California, still quiet, he became different, The girls would come by in a Volkswagen bus on weekends. On Friday they'd go to Death Valley and come back on Sunday," Rodgers said.

When he stole their camera, Manson was no longer welcome at Bob's family's house. They didn't keep in touch and it was later they heard about the murders, It wasn't the same Chuck that we knew. It was like a different person, He didn't look the same. The beard and the long hair and the wildness looked like an ape man," Rodgers said.

Rodgers, now 76, still remembers the younger Manson, quiet, smart, and always alone. He said somewhere in his family's house is a light blue sports jacket that Charles Manson left behind, back when he was still known as 'Chuck'.