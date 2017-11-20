Cabela's Offers Hunting Safety Tips for the Open of Gun Season

Monday was the day hunters from all over the Mountain State looked forward to all year long, it was the opening day of gun season for White Tail Deer.

It's estimated that over 300,000 hunters will take to the woods this year. Despite its popularity, deer hunting is not without risks.

It's essential that hunters follow every safety precaution to prevent what could be a tragic accident, "Identify your target. Know what you are shooting at. Clearly be able to see it and identify it. Also be able to identify what is behind what is behind your target. Also when you're out in the woods you have to know where all of your hunting buddies are and you have to know where you are. Take a GPS is a really good piece of advice. If you are going, especially into the mountains of West Virginia, a lot of the hills and ridges can look the same. You need to know where you are. A compass is the minimum. A GPS is recommended," said Cabela's Marketing Manager, Bud Forte.

Forte encourages all hunter to review all safety regulations listed on the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Website by clicking here.