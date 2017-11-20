Officials Say Check Carbon Monoxide Detectors After WV Family Dies

A family of four from the eastern panhandle are now dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in their home. Incidents like this make many of us wonder if we have all the resources and information to make sure it doesn't happen to us.



Carbon monoxide is known as a "silent killer" and claims the lives of over 500 people every year, but some people don't have their detectors up to date or just don't have one. 7News spoke with a local, Cole, and he said he does not have a detector, "No, I don't even know what they are."

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas, therefore, you cannot see or smell if it's surrounding you. That's why having a carbon monoxide detector can potentially save your life. Jim Blazier, the Assistant Chief for Wheeling Fire Dept., said, "It is very crucial to have carbon monoxide detectors if you have fossil fuel appliances in your home. Furnace, hot water tank, cook stoves, gas logs for heating up your family room something like that, fireplaces, all these will produce carbon monoxide."

The most common side effects of carbon monoxide poisoning are flu-like symptoms. Most of these poisonings occur when people are asleep. So it is recommended that the detectors are placed near the bedrooms so the alarm can be heard. Blazier said, "A lot of people will put it down in their basements right by the furnace. If it alarms during the night, often you won't hear it. So you want it near where it'll wake you up in case there is a problem."

After telling Cole about the unfortunate carbon monoxide poisoning of the four people in West Virginia this past weekend, he seemed to change his mind. "I mean that definitely makes me want to look into it a bit yeah for sure."



The Wheeling Fire Department says to check and make sure that your carbon monoxide detector is properly working, and if you need one, you can find it at any hardware store or major retailer.