SPECIAL REPORT: Debt and Divorce

Happily ever after.... or not?

It's no secret that almost half of American marriages end in divorce, according to the American Psychological Association, and one of the biggest arguments couples run into is money.

One of the happiest days of most peoples lives is when they walk down the aisle and exchange their wedding vows. But for so many couples, the magic of the wedding and novelty of marriage wear off over time, especially when there are disagreements on how to handle some of life's biggest challenges: raising kids or spending money.

Lorraine Eckard is an attorney with her own practice in Wheeling. She frequently deals with couples who split. "As a matter of fact, most of the time if you dig far enough then at least half your cases will have a financial issue in it," she said.

So exactly how important is it to disclose your credit score, student loan debt, or credit card debt to your significant other before you say I do?

Shawn Rohrig, a Vice President Financial Advisor at Hazlett, Burt & Watson, says its crucial.

"As time goes on, if you don't address those before you get married, I think what happens is there is a lot of pressure that builds," he said. "Right now a lot of people when it comes to couples, they argue about money all the time. And if you don't discuss it before you get married, you're going to get married into those problems."

And since people are so different, it's no surprise that both parties may have a different way of handling their bills, spending, and saving.

"Before you even think about marriage, what you need to think is 'Do I want to get in a joint debt with him? Because if he doesn't pay it, I'm stuck with it, and if I don't pay it, he's stuck with it,'" Eckard said.

She adds a lot of the time she sees couples who think that splitting their debt and assets will be easy, and they're surprised to find out it's not always so black and white.

"It's important for you both to realize 'I'm getting into this debt together, and when we split, if the bank doesn't let him refinance and keep the house, then the bank won't let him do that. So if he defaults and my name's on it too, it's my fault now', so it can ruin your credit as well," Eckard said.

Rohrig said developing a financial plan first will set you up for more success moving forward.

"With everything being more and more expensive as time goes on, you need to have an idea of what both of you are making. And the reason that's important is you've got to be able to live. You've got to be able to figure out what you can afford," he said.

Eckard said in some cases, couples aren't too far off when it comes to finances. Sometimes one or the other will have to bend a little- and the couple can work out their disagreements.

But some couples are on complete different ends of the spectrum, or perhaps too stubborn to give.

"Do they work out all the time? Only with really, really, great discipline and professional intervention," Eckard said.

Rohrig said if you and your significant other decide to tackle your debt, start with the things with the highest interest rates like credit cards and student loans, and then work your way down to things like your car. But make sure you're always making the minimum payments each month.