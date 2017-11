With many kids getting ready to go on Thanksgiving break from school, the Wheeling Police wants to put out a reminder about the curfew for juveniles.

If you are under the age of 18 you are not allowed to be outside your home between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday, unless you are with your legal guardian.