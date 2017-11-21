Wheeling Police are Warning Resident of Phone Scams

?Wheeling Police want to put out a warning of several scam calls looking to prey on the city's residents.

A robocall is saying that 'local police' will arrest you. WPD will never call to say there is a warrant for your arrest and to give money.

Here is what you need to if you think you're being targeted.

1. Write down number

2. Hang up the phone

3. Don't answer further calls

4. Sign up on the National Do Not Call List at: donotcall.gov (won't stop all but will for most).

5. DO NOT SEND MONEY.

ALSO-Educate yourself? ?on phone? ?scams:

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0076-phone-scams