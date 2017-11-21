Bethlehem Fire Department Facing Funding Cut

The Bethlehem Fire Department faces a major funding cut after a vote at Monday night's council meeting.

The motion means that the Bethlehem Fire Department will only receive about $30,000 annually, a decrease of about $20,000.

The decision was made by a simple vote by village council, with five voting for the cut and four voting against.

Bethlehem Fire Chief Jacob Howard says they have received 62 percent of funds from the village utility tax since 1975.

He says cutting back now could be risky for the people of Bethlehem.

"That money that we've been collecting since 1975 without any problems up until recently, it could potentially cause us to become unstable and effect the emergency services that we can provide to our residents which is our primary goal," said Howard.

Howard says they believe since the funds come from taxpayer money and because the residents are the ones who will ultimately be affected that the cuts should go to a vote.

The Fire Department is hoping that any residents that are unhappy about this council decision will reach out to village officials.



Bethlehem Mayor, Tim Bishop, says the village didn't pull the plug on the funding for no reason, "We reached out to the fire department, they gave us a list that shows every dime of the village funds provided to them over the last 10 years went straight to a money market account. It didn't pay for one ladder, it didn't pay for one air tank, one mask, one boot, one training session, it went right into a bank account."

Mayor Bishop says the village funding could be better used elsewhere when the fire department has nearly $1 million in the bank.



If they need help in the future, Mayor Bishop is sure council will re-visit the issue.