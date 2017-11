Wheeling Hospital received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. The Mother's of Preschoolers group arrived at the hospital's nursery with hand-made and stitched 70 blankets for the newborns. Every year, the group has a service project to give back to the community.

The hospital was very thankful for the generous gift. One mother had her newborn's blanket from the same group the year prior, so it's her goal to give back to other mothers.