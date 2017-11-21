Ohio Valley Mall Gearing Up For Black Friday Deals

One of the busiest shopping events of the year starts this week.

Some stores will be starting their Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving, including those in the Ohio Valley Mall. Doors to the mall open at 6 PM and close at 1 AM then reopen on Black Friday at 6 AM.

On Thursday, the first 250 shoppers in line will receive gift bags filled with novelties and coupons. On Friday morning, the first 200 shoppers in line will receive a chocolate bar with a prize voucher. You must be 18 or older and have a valid I-D to claim these prizes.

Candi Noble-Greathouse, the Marketing Director for Ohio Valley Mall, said, "Yes Santa's already here. We're in the holiday spirit here at the Ohio Valley Mall. The merchants have their own doorbusters and special events, and it's been a lot of prep the last couple weeks getting ready. We're just looking forward to a great holiday season, and we have lots of fun things in store for our shoppers."

Up at the Highlands, Kohl's and Best Buy start their Black Friday deals at 5 PM on Thursday. Walmart and Target start theirs at 6 PM. Cabela's starts at 6 AM Friday morning.