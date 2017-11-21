Local Farmer's Market Sets Up Shop For Thanksgiving

It may be the end of farmer's market season, but with Thanksgiving only two days away, residents are searching for ways to get their local produce for their feast.

For one day, the Ohio Valley Farmer's Market takes over the community room in the Ohio Valley Mall for their annual "Have a Local Thanksgiving." Susan West, the secretary/treasurer of Ohio Valley Farmer's market, said "We're trying to focus on having people look at trying to find local foods for their Thanksgiving dinner, but then we also expand that to early Christmas shopping where they can come in and purchase some gifts even hostess gifts for Thanksgiving."

Baked goods, herbs, fudge, produce, jewelry, and more were offered by various vendors from across the Ohio Valley. This is the second year that the event is being held, and vendors are thankful for the great turnout. Lisa Buckingham, the marketing manager for Ohio Valley Farmer's Market, said, "Our vendors work really hard. They are very, very conscientious of how they put their products together and how they grow their produce, and it's wonderful to be able to celebrate them even after the regular market season has wrapped up."

And buying local goods is not only good for you because it's organic and non GMO. It's great for helping out your local community. West said, "I also think that it's important to support small businesses because when we spend our money locally, it stays locally, and it just keeps recirculating here in our own communities."

Their next event is a concert on Friday December 1st where they do plan on have those local vendors once again.