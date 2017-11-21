Experts Offer Advice For Staying Safe While Holiday Shopping

Christmas shopping gives criminals the opportunity for some "shopping" of their own.

So before we burst into the malls and shops with our lists in hand, we need to consider some safety tips.

The Belmont County Sheriff's Department offers some advice.

They say thieves tend to go after what they can see.

In your house, don't leave valuables out where they can be seen through a window.

The same goes for your car.

And Sheriff Dave Lucas says leaving your garage door opener visible in your car is like giving thieves a key to your house.

"So once they get in your garage, they can shut the door and they can take their time," said the sheriff.

Try to shop in a group rather than alone.

"And that's just numbers," said Chief Deputy James Zusack. "Usually a criminal will pick out a person who is alone to be their victim, rather than somebody in a group."

Don't announce your shopping or travel plans on social media.

And when you leave home, make it look like somebody is still there.

"Leave a light on," advised Sheriff Lucas. "Leave your TV on. Leave a radio on."

Activate your security system, and don't keep it a secret.

"Make sure you have a big sign out there that this house is protected by a security system," said the sheriff.

And be observant.

"Look around and if you see something suspicious, go back in the mall, go back in to shopping center," Sheriff Lucas said.

"If anything doesn't look right, if it looks suspicious, just give us a call and we'll come out and check it out," said Chief Deputy Zusack.

And it's still important not to leave packages in your car where they can be seen.

The sheriff says if your vehicle doesn't have a trunk, bring a blanket to cover your purchases if you go back inside to shop some more.