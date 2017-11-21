School Bus Involved in Minor Accident

UPDATE 10:30 AM 11/22/17
Turned out, it was a bus east bound on Round Bottom Hill near Woodland Knolls.
Driver said a tractor trailer traveling westbound in the opposite direction on a curve was coming around the curve and hit the left rear of the school bus, and there was very minor damage.
The tractor trailer didn't stop. There is a video, but no one was hurt. They did collide. If it looks like there was an infraction they will go after him.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A school bus was involved in a minor accident Tuesday afternoon near Orchard Lane on Roberts Ridge in Marshall County.
School officials say a truck scraped the side of the bus at around 3:30. There were students on the bus at the time, but no one was injured.
Officials will be reviewing video from the bus.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.