School Bus Involved in Minor Accident

UPDATE 10:30 AM 11/22/17

Turned out, it was a bus east bound on Round Bottom Hill near Woodland Knolls.

Driver said a tractor trailer traveling westbound in the opposite direction on a curve was coming around the curve and hit the left rear of the school bus, and there was very minor damage.

The tractor trailer didn't stop. There is a video, but no one was hurt. They did collide. If it looks like there was an infraction they will go after him.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A school bus was involved in a minor accident Tuesday afternoon near Orchard Lane on Roberts Ridge in Marshall County.

School officials say a truck scraped the side of the bus at around 3:30. There were students on the bus at the time, but no one was injured.

Officials will be reviewing video from the bus.