Local Merchants Encourage You to Shop Local, Saturday

Local shops will be the focus this weekend as a part of Small Business Saturday.

The point of the day is to emphasize the importance local stores and restaurants have in our area and bring awareness to which ones are locally run. This movement, which started five years ago is a great way to get people familiar with everything their community has to offer, "We're here trying to provide services and businesses and products; we're just here trying to support our own families and make the community a better place," said Owner of Under the Elder Tree, Carrie Eller.

Owner of Nini's Treasures, Nini Zadrozny said, "Shop locally and support your own. We're all from the Ohio Valley and we have to support each other to make it work."

Each business we spoke with said they're planning sales for the day, but to learn about those you'll have to watch the complete version of this story on 7News this Friday.

