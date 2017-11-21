'Feed the Need' Contest Winners Announced

Five Ohio Valley families have been chosen as winners of the WTRF and Riesbeck's Feed The Need contest.

They'll soon receive groceries that will make up an entire Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the fixings. Peter and Brian, the cousins from the commercials, packed the boxes personally on Tuesday.

In the contest, people on Facebook nominated either their own family or another one experiencing hard times and in need of a real Thanksgiving dinner, "They were all heart-wrenching, I can tell you that. It was all people who maybe grandparents who are now taking care of their young grandchildren, to people who have been battling cancer or are maybe laid off work so they were all very painful to read through. And it was hard to pick just five," said Director of Sales and Marketing, Brian Riesbeck.

Peter Riesbeck, Director of Human Resources, said, "We had a family that included a wounded veteran that had really fallen on hard times. And like Brian was saying, there were so many stories that were really deeply personal. And it was so difficult to choose. But that one really touched us pretty deeply."

In the end, of the five families chosen, one was from Woodsfield, one from Jacobsburg and three from Wheeling. The groceries included turkey, stuffing, potatoes, rolls, pumpkin pie and more.

Last year was the first year for the contest and the Riesbeck's say people were extremely grateful.

