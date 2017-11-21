Hundreds Gather for Annual Light Up Night in Jefferson County

The city of Steubenville kicked off the holiday season with a big celebration Tuesday night.

Many officials along with city residents came out for the annual light up night with the city's Christmas tree, but the event was so much more than just lighting a tree.

Light up night brings out hundreds of people every year to enjoy holiday treats together, enjoy live music, fun decorations, the Holley Trolley and of course the fabulous Nutcracker Village.

The Nutcracker Village is only in its third year, but it is a sight to see with more than 150 life-sized nutcrackers on display and each one is personalized with someone or something in mind. There is the Phantom of the Opera, Geppetto and Pinocchio, and even a Swiss guard.

You can enjoy Nutcracker Village at Fort Steuben until January 7th.