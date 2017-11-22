Healthy Tips So You Can Enjoy Your Favorite Holiday Foods

Studies show the average American consumes up to 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving day.

That's without breakfast or late-night eating.

But don't let the fear of calories stop you from enjoying your holiday.

Wheeling Hospital Registered Dietitian Emily Tennant tells 7News there's a few simple, healthy eating changes you can make.

"Choosing the white turkey meat instead of the dark meat is leaner and not eating the skin will eliminate a lot of calories from fat. Also, choosing non-starchy vegetables, the green beans, salad, brussels sprouts, things like that will give you less calories than the potatoes, stuffing, things like that," Tennant said.



Of course, less calories is good and not wasting your calories is even better.

But Tennant says you don't have to avoid your favorite foods.

Eat the foods you love that are only available this time of year, like homemade cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

The key is to eat everything in moderation.

"I wouldn't say there's anything to stay away from. The key is moderation. There can be a lot of tempting desserts, but just allowing yourself to have one, small piece is perfectly fine," Tennant said.

Other tips include drinking lots of water and exercising.

Even if your gym is closed, don't let that be an excuse. Stick to your workout routine by heading outside and enjoying a brisk walk with family and friends.

You can also make healthy choices in how you cook your food.

Baking, roasting or steaming is always healthier than deep-frying.