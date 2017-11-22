Martins Ferry Gearing Up For Their First Ever Winterfest

We're only a few days from the kickoff of a Martins Ferry first, Winterfest! Wednesday was the first day of setting up the stage, warming tent, and decorations.

This is the first year that the town is hosting the event, and a lot of excitement is building up. On Friday, they will have a Christmas parade, a tree lighting, a concert, and food vendors.

On Saturday, there will be a craft show, TV football, ice skating, and concert bands.

Chris Cleary, the Martins Ferry Service Director, said, "Expect good food. They'll definitely deliver good food to this. The craft beer is a big deal to this. If it gets cool in the evenings which of course it will here you know it's cold weather, we have warming stations, warming barrels people can stand around. I just think it's a great community event. They can expect to enjoy themselves here in Martins Ferry."

Winterfest will be held at the intersection of Hanover and 5th street in Downtown Martins Ferry.