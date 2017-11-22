Sinkhole In Martins Ferry Finally Getting Fixed

It's been over a year since a massive sinkhole opened up in Martins Ferry, and now something is being done about it.

The sinkhole on North 8th Street is currently about 120 feet long, and the road has been continuously slipping ever since. It took about a year to get the funds together with the help of grants and funding sources through the state of Ohio and to finish up testing.

They plan on starting the construction within the next couple of weeks. The Ohio-West Virginia Excavating Company will be handling the project.

Chris Cleary, the Martins Ferry Service Director, said, "We felt like it was great that they came in and immediately said that they want to start as soon as we can start to erase this slide then once we get it stopped then they can work on the final results of the project."

The estimated timeline is about 120 days from the start of construction, but they hope to have it completed before then. But the road is expected to be fixed by this upcoming spring.