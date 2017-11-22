Tips to Safely Prepare Your Thanksgiving Turkey

It's a quick and tasty way of cooking up that Thanksgiving turkey.
The deep frying method has become quite popular in recent years.
Many people say it's faster, easier and more importantly, they say it taste better.
But, there are some safety concerns that come with this method.
Mike Weaver is an outfitter in the camping department at Cabela's. On Wednesday, he shared some tips on the best and safest ways to prepare a delicious holiday meal.
"We are deep frying a turkey today. Right now, we are letting the oil heat up to 350 degrees. You need a thermometer to make sure the temperature stays at 350 degrees and doesn't overheat or underheat. You need to cook the turkey for about three and one half minutes per pound. Today, we have a 15 pound turkey, so we are going to be cooking it for about 52 to 53 minutes," Weaver said.
Below are some other tips Weaver offered:
Weaver said once you remove the turkey, you need to check the temperature somewhere near the thigh. He says it should be at least 160 degrees.
