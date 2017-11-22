Avoiding Food-borne Illnesses this Thanksgiving

A lot of amateur cooks are stressing out about preparing the family meal ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

When you're dealing with turkey, there's a lot that can go wrong and the results could be a serious food-borne illness. Most turkeys come from the store frozen, health experts say to thaw them in the refrigerator.

That can take up to 5 days and on Thanksgiving eve that window of opportunity is closed, so you'll have to go another direction to thaw out the bird, "Submerge your turkey in running water, inside of a bag. Make sure the water is cool. And basically keep changing the water by leaving it run," said Rich Lucas with the Belmont County Health Department.

Even that will take seven to eight hours. They say it's also important to avoid cross-contamination, "Keep your raw animal foods away from your ready-to-eat foods. Use separate cutting boards and utensils and make sure after use to wash and sanitize all utensils and cutting boards," Lucas continued.

"Everyone has to keep their hands clean and we keep it on a sanitized area of, we have a wood chop block that is sanitized with bleach every day," said Executive Director of the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling, Becky Shilling.

They say the turkey must reach an internal temperature of 170 degrees or higher and the cold foods must be 41 degrees or lower. Once the meal is over, experts say, don't let the foods linger on the table, "Yes you don't want to let your food sit out longer than two hours," Lucas said.

"And we never store the turkey in the refrigerator on the bone. We take it off immediately because that's when people get sick, Shilling added.

So how did people manage, before we knew all these rules, "Most likely food poisoning was probably prevalent back in the day if foods weren't properly handled.It usually doesn't come til the next day, most of your food-borne outbreaks. So you get sick the following day and you might think I caught a bug from the family get-together but a lot of times it probably was food poisoning," Lucas concluded.

There is one other way to thaw your turkey, and that's in the microwave on the defrost setting, however; most turkeys don't fit into most microwaves.