Shoppers Prepare for Black Friday Deals

Black Friday shoppers are getting ready for their big day!

Some stores will actually start their deals on Thanksgiving, including those in the Ohio Valley Mall. Doors to the mall open at 6 p.m. and close at 1 a.m. then reopen on Black Friday at 6 a.m.

On Thursday, the first 250 shoppers in line will receive gift bags filled with novelties and coupons. On Friday morning, the first 200 shoppers in line will receive a chocolate bar with a prize voucher.

At the Highlands, Kohl's and Best Buy start their Black Friday deals at 5 p.m. on Thursday. WalMart and Target start theirs at 6 p.m.

Cabela's starts at 6 a.m. Friday morning.