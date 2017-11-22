Staying Safe While Shopping Online

Cyber Monday is just around the corner, and we need to pause a moment and consider online safety.

John Reasbeck, president of Omni Strategic Technologies, says online shopping is a tremendous convenience, and he often shops that way himself. Reasbeck says we need to consider a few precautionary rules before we log on and start ordering, "Well one, we want to protect our passwords. Make sure we're using unique, difficult passwords for every account. We want to watch for phishing emails. Rule of thumb, if you haven't requested something from someone and you get sent something, assume that it's fraudulent. There's no place like home. You want to be real careful using public wifi to complete transactions. Let's do it at home, and let's make sure our home network is secure."

Finally, John Reasbeck says to use the protections that are out there for us. He suggests using a credit card rather than a debit card because credit cards have built-in fraud protection.

It takes a lot of self-control to refrain from opening emails you didn't request, but Reasbeck says even those that seem to be legitimate could contain a virus.