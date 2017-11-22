Sports Betting Could Become Legal in WV

With football season in full swing, one money making company a lot of sports fans play, could be coming to the Mountain State.

Delegate Shawn Fluharty has been pushing a bill for 2 years to make sports betting legal in West Virginia. Which he says could bring in revenue without raising any taxes.

"It's very important for West Virginia because we're looking at a budget deficit every year now," said Fluharty.

With a ruling from the Supreme Court imminent on the issue of sports betting. According to Fluharty, the Mountain State should finally be at the forefront of an issue, rather than waiting to be last before getting something done.

Depending on that ruling, he says Pennsylvania could have something in place for the issue by Spring or Summer of 2018 after passing a gaming legislation. Fluharty went on to say in the first year of sports betting being legalized in our state, we could be looking at $50-to-$100 million being brought into our state.

"That's an opportunity that we could have new revenue coming in that's not currently being considered within our budget framework," Fluharty said. "So, that makes it even more important that we can move forward with something that when you look at it, on a surface, brings us new revenue without going back to the drawing board and saying, 'What tax can we raise?'"

Delegate Fluharty just came back from a conference on this issue in New York where he was one of the 3 legislators from the country selected to the panel.

He says they're hoping this bill gets past the finish line, and voted on in their next legislative session this January.