Local Suicide Prevention Group Makes a Change

One local group has been working to help save lives throughout the Valley.

Not Alone is a suicide prevention organization working out of Wheeling, and to celebrate the lives they've changed, and the ones they will in the future they recently changed their logo.

Founder of Not Alone, Matt Collins, says this is also a way for the group to have new opportunities to help people.

"We're serious, we're not a joke that some people may think," said Collins. "Some people may think Not Alone is just there for a couple of months, no; we're here for the long run, we're here to stay. I've always told people if I can change one person's life I can go to bed with a smile on my face. I'm not in it for the money, I'm not in it for the fame or fortune, I don't care. I want to change people's lives for the better."

If you'd like to contact Not Alone they can be reached on Facebook or by email at notalone321@yahoo.com and by phone at (304) 281-6578.