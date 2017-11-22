Police Search for Best Buy Robber

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft from the Best Buy at the Highlands.

According to deputies, the thefts happened on Tuesday and Wednesday when a man walked into the store and left with six 4K Apple TV's.

According to authorities, the thefts total nearly $1,200. Police say the thief is a black male and they need your help identifying him. They also say he left the scene in a black late 90's or early 2000's Honda Accord that may be registered in Ohio.

If you have any information that could help police, you can call our Lauttamus Security CrimeFighters Tip Line at 1-800-223-0312.