Police Investigate Dairy Queen Robbery

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio -

Officials have confirmed that the Bridgeport Dairy Queen was robbed Wednesday evening at knife-point.

The incident is said to have happened just before 7 p.m. An employee working at the Dairy Queen at the time says the person working the register screamed when the robber came in.

The employee says the robber was about 5'10' wearing a grey shirt over his head and they got away with about $200 in cash.

Bridgeport Police say officers found several pieces of evidence and Bridgeport's K9, Santos, led police to a possible suspect's home. That person was questioned and released.

Martins Ferry, Bellaire, and the Belmont County Sheriff's Office all assisted.

The investigation is ongoing.

