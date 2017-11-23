Dozens Turn Out For 10th Annual Turkey Trot

We all know Thanksgiving is about spending time with family and of course eating delicious food.

But what about working out?

On Thursday, nearly 65 people were doing just that during Grand Vue Park's annual Turkey Trot.

The Turkey Trot is a 5K Run/Walk that's been taking place for the past 10 years.

Officials said it's all about encouraging families to get out and about, but also to give them another chance to spend time together.

Race organizers said today's turnout was one of the best they've seen, especially since last year was rainy.

Runner Natalie Comer told 7News she looks forward to the Turkey Trot every year. It's become a tradition for her and her family.

"I decided to do the turkey trot this year, well I do it every year for a tradition with my cousins. We stay at Grand Vue park every year, so we decided to come out and run. Plus I'm able to stuff my face later," Comer said.

Each year, racers receive a t-shirt and the pride of starting their holiday in a healthy way.