Throwback Thursday: The Soup Kitchen Of Greater Wheeling

1982 was the first year The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling opened it's doors and it's come a long way since then.

Each year, the Soup Kitchen serves over 100,000 meals that not only feed the body, but also feed the soul.

"I love to help out. I love to prepare the food and everybody's just so nice here, to talk to and everything," said Anna Brannare, a three-year volunteer.

"These people would not be able to have a good meal if it wasn't for the soup kitchen. Plus, you make a lot of friends because we have a lot of volunteers that come in and you feed a lot of people and they're very thankful for what they get," said Dick Riley, a five-year volunteer.

Fast forward and the Soup Kitchen is now in its 35th year and still serving the needs of the community.

Their biggest day to give back is Thanksgiving Eve.

Each year, the Soup Kitchen serves more than 300 people a free, turkey dinner on that day.

Executive director Becky Shilling-Rodocker said that's their way of showing extra support to those in need.



"I think the holidays are a time to support our folks a little more than usual. We do this every day of the year and provide food, but more than that, we do this to provide social support too, to let them know their friends are here," Shilling-Rodocker said.



Of course, the Soup Kitchen wouldn't be able to help others without receiving a little help of their own.

Officials said the Kitchen is 100% community funded and volunteer staffed, which has Shilling-Rodocker feeling extra thankful this time of year.

"Happy Thanks-for-giving. I think that really has a lot of meaning for the Soup Kitchen because we wouldn't be here if people didn't give. So, it's Happy Thanks-for-giving with the Soup Kitchen," Shilling-Rodocker said.

If you would like to help support the Soup Kitchen, you can check out their website.