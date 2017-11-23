Bob's Lunch In Moundsville Serves Free Thanksgiving Dinner To Hundreds

It's a tradition that people have come to love.

Bob's Lunch in Moundsville serves a complete Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings, free for everyone.

People come from miles around to either help serve or to sit down and enjoy the meal.

People were lined up outside before the doors opened.

Inside, the buffet line was organized.

"My manager, Tim Koontz, came in through the night to get everything ready," said Gary Workman, owner of Bob's Lunch.

"They're wonderful people here," said Buster Works of Moundsville. "They treat you real good. You can't beat 'em."

"This is a great way to spend Thanksgiving," said Francie Brack-Myers, a longtime volunteer. "I'll go home to my family later. But I know a lot of these people and it's just great to be with them and to share."

"It's the people," said Sid Tyrrell of Moundsville. "They'll sit and talk with you if you want to talk."

"This place has been here forever," noted Ray Dobbs of St. Clairsville, originally of Moundsville. "My dad came to his homecoming dinner here at Bob's Lunch."

"They always had good food and they give you a lot for your money," added his father, Raymond Dobbs Sr.

"Their crew does a phenomenal job," said Craig White, general manager of Grand Vue Park. "They have a whole system down and it's great."

The oldest diner was 102-year-old Margie Younkins, who said she comes because it's a nice place.

"I like to visit here and have their great breakfasts, so I decided to volunteer," said Jim Gorby.

"I like putting corn on my potatoes," noted Ray Dobbs.

"Seeing people with a smile on their face as they're getting something good to eat," said Pete Adrian of Brilliant, explaining why he likes to volunteer. "It doesn't get any better than that."

The tradition actually began years ago at a church in Moundsville.

Then the free dinner moved to Grand Vue Park, but it was difficult for many people to get there.

So five years ago, it was moved to Bob's Lunch in downtown Moundsville, and the rest is history.

