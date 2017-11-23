$10 Million Streetscape Project for Wheeling

With the opening of The Health Plan's new building in Downtown Wheeling, City Council is working to upgrade all of the landscape downtown through a large project.

"I'm not happy with the state of the roads and sidewalks in downtown right now," said Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott. "It's not a good reflection on the city. We want to get them done as soon as we can."

It's a $10 million proposal from the Wheeling City Council in conjunction with the State of West Virginia Department of Highways that would replace many aspects in downtown to "freshen it up."

"The roads in downtown desperately need repaved, the sidewalks are cracked and falling apart, this would provide us with brand new sidewalks that are all uniformed/that will all look the same, and the traffic signals would also be replaced at this time," Wheeling Vice-Mayor Chad Thalman said. "So, it would really, in a lot of ways, give us a brand new downtown."

The Streetscape project began while the previous council was set in place, and the current council has been reassured by state officials this is still moving forward. But how much of that $10 million would be coming out of the city's pockets?

"The city would be on the hook for about 20% of the total cost," said Thalman. "So, about $2 million of the $10 million the city would pay, and about $8 million the state of West Virginia would pay."

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliot tells me along with making the city safer and improving its look, this is also apart of council's plans to make Wheeling more walker friendly.

"We really want to think about downtown from the pedestrian experience that's good for business, studies have shown this," Elliott said. "So, this project is a great chance to kind of reshape the way people walk and work, and get around in downtown Wheeling."

Mayor Elliott says they were hoping to have this project done in spring of 2018, but it's been pushed back to late 2018 or 2019. He continued to say that $10 million is just an estimate for right now, and the price could be increased in the future.