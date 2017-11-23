The Unity Center Will Soon Leave Its Building in Center Wheeling

They've been at the former Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Center Wheeling for several years.

They say they've struggled with a leaking roof, falling plaster and cavernous rooms that are impossible to heat or cool.

In the meantime, they found a building they say is easier for people to get to, and better suited for their purposes.

"We are lucky enough to find the perfect building that is right off the bike path and right off the bus line down in Benwood," said Mary Hess, executive director of the Unity Center. "It's the old Benwood Medical Clinic. And we had a local philanthropist who was nice enough to purchase the building for us and give us a set amount of time to pay the building off."

They say they'll spend the next two years getting the building paid off and then remodeling it.

They plan to move into the new building at 4850 Eoff Street on December 4.

Two days earlier, they'll march from the old building to the new, with each person carrying something meaningful to them.

They say it will symbolize moving forward in their mission to help people in the recovery journey.