Ohio AG offers consumer tips for Black Friday shopping

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)

Attorney General Mike DeWine is offering Ohio consumers some tips ahead of the busiest shopping weekend of the year.



- Sellers set their own return policies, including "no returns" - but they must clearly inform customers of the policy before a purchase is completed.



- Ads for holiday sales should clearly disclose important exclusions or limitations, such as limited quantities, restricted sale hours and "no rain checks."



- Most gift cards must last at least five years, but fees can vary. Cards that can be redeemed more broadly may depreciate in value quicker than those tied to a single store



- Paying with a credit card usually offers greater protection, such as limits on your responsibility for unauthorized charges and the ability to dispute charges.

