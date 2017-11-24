BLACK FRIDAY: Thousands Shop Deals At The Highlands

Happy Black Friday!

It's one of the busiest shopping days of the entire year and that was evident at the Highlands.

Officials said thousands of shoppers will come out to find those special items on their Christmas list.

Cabela's was one of those heavy hitters.

Officials confirm mroe than 1,200 people rushed the doors as the store opened at 5 a.m. on Friday and it's no surprise.

Cabela's is offering over $8,000 in prizes and other door busters.

7News spoke with several shoppers about what gets them out of bed so early.

It seems everyone looks forward to something a little different on this day.

"I come out for the deals, definitely the deals. I also just go shopping for my kids. That's the number one reason why I stayed in line for 43 hours," said William Murphy, a holiday shopper.

"I love this time of year! It's wonderful. We always see a huge crowd come out. Now, throughout the summer and into the early fall we usually think 'Oh, there won't be as many this year,' but every year people come out. They just thrill us here at the store," added Bud Forte, Retail Marketing Manager for Cabela's.

Shoppers could also enjoy live music as well as free coffee and donuts as they waited in the cold.

Those treats are now over, but numbers are continuing to grow at Target, Walmart and other stores.

But don't let the crowd stop you from going shopping.

There's lots of deals available for everyone. You don't want to miss out!