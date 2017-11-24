Small Business Saturday Less Than 24 Hours Away

Don't forget to shop small tomorrow for small business Saturday!

There are countless locally owned stores across the Ohio Valley that will be running specials for you as you head out to shop.

In an effort to support these local places that make our communities strong, American Express launched Small Business Saturday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving - hoping to help bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.

Last year, small business owners across the country generated an estimated $15.4 billion dollars.

Stay with 7News to learn more on how you can support local places.